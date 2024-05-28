Fallout escalates as RUTO single-handedly steps in to save Muguka farmers without GACHAGUA after 3 Counties banned it





Tuesday, May 28, 2024 – President William Ruto has stepped in to save Muguka farmers after 3 counties banned the transportation and the sale of the crop.

Speaking after meeting Muguka farmers, Ruto directed Agriculture officials to hold consultative meetings and address concerns raised by Muguka farmers with immediate effect.

And in what appears to be the escalating fallout between Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, the Head of State held a meeting with leaders of Embu Counties, including Governor Cecily Mbarire, and lawmakers at State House on Monday evening without Gachagua who carries himself as Mt. Kenya kingpin.

After the meeting, Ruto confirmed that Muguka was a scheduled crop and noted that Ksh500 million had been allocated towards its farming in the 2024/2025 Financial Year.

"I have held a productive meeting with the leaders of Embu County on the recent ban on Muguka. We have agreed that miraa/muguka being a scheduled crop, a meeting be convened to discuss the issue," Ruto stated.

"Consequently, I have directed the Ministry of Agriculture to convene a forum of all parties and stakeholders concerned."

The consultative meetings are expected to offer an agreement on the implementation of the Miraa/Mũguka Regulations 2023.

"The future of Miraa/Muguka is in scaling up farming, aggregation, grading, pricing, packaging and value addition of the crop," read a statement from State House.

"For this reason, the government has committed KSh500 million in the 2024/25 Financial Year for value addition of these scheduled crops."

Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi, during the meeting, had confirmed that Muguka was a scheduled crop whose regulations had been passed by the National Assembly and the Senate.

The meeting, therefore, concluded that any other law, including the ban, that contradicted national legislation was null and void.

