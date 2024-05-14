The brutal murder of MKU student, FAITH MUSEMBI, takes a fresh twist as it emerges that her campus boyfriend committed the heinous act after finding out that she was cheating on him with 4 other men.





Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - The brutal murder of 19-year-old Mount Kenya University student Faith Musembi in Thika has taken a fresh twist after it emerged that her boyfriend is behind the heinous act.

According to Thika West Sub-County Police Commander, Lawrence Muchangi, Musembi’s 25-year-old boyfriend, a student from Tom Mboya University, is the main suspect behind the murder.

It is believed that Musembi’s boyfriend murdered her after he found out that she was cheating on him with four other men.

Faith’s body was discovered by her father Boniface Musembi at her rented house.



The father had rushed to his daughter’s house following a message sent to them by alleged abductors who were demanding a KSh27,000 ransom for the release of his daughter.

Police believe that Faith and her boyfriend, who is in custody, have been in a relationship for close to six years.

The killer boyfriend is also known to Faith’s parents.

“The suspect is a boyfriend to the late who is also known to the parents.

"After thorough investigations, it was revealed that the matter before us was because of what we believe to be unfaithfulness that led to the suspect to kill this girl,” Muchangi told the press.

An autopsy conducted on the deceased student’s body revealed that she died due to excessive bleeding caused by placental abruption.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.