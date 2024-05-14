Scandal rocks Government Spokesman’s Office as it emerges that ISAAC MWAURA is entangled in an affair with a NIBS intern - LOOK

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - The office of the Government Spokesman Isaac Maigua Mwaura is embroiled in a scandal of epic proportions with serious allegations of corruption and misconduct.
At the center of
this controversy is crooked Personal Assistant to the Government Spokesman who
also serves as the Chief of Staff.
He is accused of
bullying, corruption, and embezzlement of funds through manipulation of travel
imprest for personal gain.
Samwel Maina, the
PA in question, is also abusing his position by inflating job groups of staff close
to him, including himself, to defraud the government.
Reports indicate
that Maina pockets up to Ksh 14,000 per day, a rate unjustified by his job
group, alongside an office administrator who is also implicated in the scandal.
He also writes
himself and others into travel imprest for trips not taken. The misuse of
resources extends to questionable payments to journalists, hinting at a
potential manipulation of the media to paint a rosier picture of the office’s
operations.
But perhaps the most brazen act of misconduct
involves a female student from NIBS College, ostensibly on attachment, who has
been spending an excessive amount of time alongside Government Spokesperson
Isaac Mwaura.
This young woman,
whose attachment has become the talk of the town, seems to have found herself
in a position that many would envy, yet few understand.
Sources say she
loves to spend her sweet time inside Mwaura's official government vehicle
whenever he is on his never ending trips watching and recording TikTok videos.
This has raised serious questions about the
nature of her attachment and the propriety of her relationship with the
Government Spokesman.
The story gets even more tantalizing with
further reports that Mwaura recently dismissed one of his drivers under questionable
circumstances following a late-night altercation involving another lady
referred to as Sapiyaya.
The driver was
reportedly forced to exit the vehicle late at night and find his own way home,
while Mwaura gallantly arranged an Uber ride for Sapiyaya and even
generously footed the bill for her return journey.
Could it be that the Government Spokesman's
Office, an emblem of decency and decorum has become the stage for clandestine
affairs?
One would wonder, how these ladies fit into the grand scheme of his office and what would draw Mwaura, a figure of authority and influence, to them?
Is it the allure of
youth, the thrill of forbidden love, or perhaps something deeper, more primal,
hidden beneath the veneer of officialdom?
Do they see in Mwaura a mentor, a confidant, or
something more, perhaps a gateway to a world of power and privilege beyond
their wildest dreams?
This situation calls for a thorough
investigation to ensure that public funds are protected and that any misconduct
within the office of the Government Spokesman is addressed with appropriate
action.
By Cyprian Nyakundi.
The Kenyan DAILY
POST.
