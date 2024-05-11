Singer ASHANTI reveals gender of her baby who kicked while she was on stage in Massachusetts







Saturday, May 11, 2024 - American singer Ashanti has revealed the gender of her baby who kicked while she was on stage in Massachusetts.

As her fans cheered her on, Ashanti revealed that she’s welcoming a boy. The singer further disclosed that it was the first he’s kicking.

Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas, 43, is pregnant with her first child with Cornell “Nelly” Haynes Jr., 49, whom she dated for 10 years from 2003 to about 2013. After the two broke up for another 10 years, they got back together in 2023.





Nelly has two other children from previous relationships: a 29-year-old daughter, Chanelle, and a 24-year-old son, Cornell Haynes III. He also adopted his nephew and niece, Shawn and Sydney Thomas, after his sister Jackie Donahue passed away from Leukemia in 2005.