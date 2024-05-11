Israel's use of weapons in Gaza may have violated international law - US

Saturday, May 11, 2024 - The US has alleged that Israel might have violated international humanitarian law using weapons during its military operation in Gaza, its strongest criticism to date of its age long ally, Israel.
The Biden said that due to the chaos of the war in Gaza it
could not verify specific instances where use of those weapons might have been
involved in alleged breaches of international law.
The assessment came in a 46-page unclassified State
Department report to Congress required under a new National Security Memorandum
(NSM) that President Joe Biden issued in early February.
The US and Israel are increasingly at odds over Israel's
plans to strike Rafah, a move Washington has repeatedly warned against.
The Biden administration has already put a hold on one
package of arms in a major policy shift and said the U.S. was reviewing others
even as it reiterated long-term support for Israel.
The State Department's report included contradictions: It
listed numerous credible reports of civilian harm and said Israel did not at
first cooperate with Washington to boost humanitarian assistance to the
enclave. But in each instance it said it could not make a definitive assessment
whether any breaches of law had occurred.
"Given Israel's
significant reliance on U.S.-made defense articles, it is reasonable to assess
that defense articles covered under NSM-20 have been used by Israeli security
forces since October 7 in instances inconsistent with its IHL obligations or
with established best practices for mitigating civilian harm," the State
Department said in the report.
"Israel has not shared
complete information to verify whether U.S. defense articles covered under
NSM-20 were specifically used in actions that have been alleged as violations
of IHL or IHRL in Gaza, or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem during the
period of the report," it said.
Because of that, the administration said it still finds
credible Israel's assurances that it is using U.S. weapons in accordance with
international law.
According to the report released Friday, in the period after
Oct. 7 Israel “did not fully cooperate” with U.S. and other international
efforts to get humanitarian aid into Gaza. But it said this did not amount to a
breach of a U.S law that blocks the provision of arms to countries that
restrict U.S. humanitarian aid.
It said Israel had acted to improve aid delivery since Biden
warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a call early last month that
Washington would withhold some arms supplies if the humanitarian situation did
not improve.
More than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s
seven-month-old assault on the Gaza Strip, say health officials in the
Hamas-ruled enclave. The war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct.
7, killing 1,200 people and abducting 252 others, of whom 133 are believed to
remain in captivity in Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.
