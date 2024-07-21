Go and start your own church - Disgruntled JCC congregants told as KATHY KIUNA is named the new Bishop, days after her husband’s burial.





Monday, July 22, 2024 - Kathy Kiuna has been named the new Bishop of Jubilee Christian Centre (JCC), just days after her husband Bishop Allan Kiuna was laid to rest after succumbing to cancer.

The announcement was made during a church service at JCC Parklands on July 21 by guest speaker Nigerian preacher, Rev Funke Felix Adejumo.

Rev Funke Felix Adejumo claimed that she had been instructed by God to ordain Kathy as the next Bishop following her husband's demise.

“My assignment is to present to you your new Bishop. The official consecration will come later to formalise it.

"But from now, you are free to call her 'My Bishop,” she said.

She emphasised that Kathy is well-equipped to lead the church and should be respected in her new role and issued a stern warning to the congregation, urging them to respect Kathy’s new position.

She boldly stated that anyone thinking of undermining the church should leave and start their own.

“If you want to leave this ministry to go and start original international JCC, don't trouble this house... Don't bad mouth this ministry.

"Don't take any member along. Don't muddle the water that fed you. Just go and start on your own,” she said.

“I was sent from Nigeria to come and warn you.

"If you want to exit because you loved Bishop, not Lady Bishop, it's okay.

"We too don't want you. Ungrateful people are not bad. They are evil.

"If you want to go, we say bye bye... Just carry your wife, and children and go... What our father left here is joy and unity,” she added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.