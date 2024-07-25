Top Media Executive whose embarrassing photos with 2 LADIES went viral named Radio Africa Group CEO







Thursday, July 25, 2024 - Radio Africa Group Chief Operating Officer Martin Khafafa has taken over as the company's Chief Executive Officer.

The announcement was made by Radio Africa Group Board of Trustees chair Kiprono Kittony on Wednesday.





The move comes after Founder and CEO Patrick Quarcoo retired from Radio Africa Group after 24 years of service.

The communication was passed during a farewell party for former CEO Quarcoo, who retired effective July 24, 2024.

Kittony asked the staff at Radio Africa to support Khafafa as he takes over the new position.

Khafafa, who started as the Agency General Manager at Kiss 100 FM in 2001, has also previously served as Classic 105’s General Manager.

