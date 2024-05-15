Shock as RUTO’s Government confirms the existence of ghost schools which CHEBUKATI allegedly used to rig RAILA in 2022





Wednesday, May 15, 2024 – The Government of President William Ruto has confirmed Kenyans' worst fears.

This is after it acknowledged the existence of ghost schools in the country some of which are alleged to have been used by IEBC as polling stations to rig Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s victory in 2022.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Deputy Government Spokesperson Mwanaisha Chidzuga disclosed that action will be taken against the officials who have been receiving money through non-existent institutions.

"It is true that there are 'ghost schools' and those officials who have been receiving money from the government through these schools will be dealt with," Chidzuga remarked.

Chidzuga’s remarks come in the backdrop of an expose that revealed the existence of ghost schools in Baringo County which were in the directory of the Ministry of Education.

The schools flagged as ghost institutions included Kaptiony Girls High School, Kasaka Mixed Secondary School, Kampi Ya Nyasi Secondary School, and Kasaka Primary School.

Later, reports emerged that the aforementioned schools were used as polling centres in the 2022 general elections, with screenshots purportedly from the IEBC online portal being used to back the claims.

However, IEBC later clarified in its response that no such stations existed in its directory, terming the reports as fake and misleading.

The Kenyan DAILY POST