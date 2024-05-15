LINTURI is not off the hook yet as MP comes up with a nuclear plan to remove him from office after surviving the impeachment – Look!





Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi should not uncork the champagne just yet after surviving the impeachment over the fake fertilizer scandal.

This is after Bumula MP Jack Wamboka came up with a nuclear plan to remove Linturi from office.

In a statement, Wamboka announced that he would begin fresh plans to have Mithika Linturi ousted from office after failing in his first attempt.

He expressed that there was evidence pointing to the liability of the CS in the fake fertilizer saga despite him being saved from impeachment by the committee and national assembly.

Wamboka acknowledged that the votes in favour of the CS were not overwhelming, hence the need to draft new plans to have him ousted from office.

"The unanimous decision of 149 members representing over 30 million Kenyans cannot be overturned by the influenced seven members of the select committee. Their decision is a betrayal in the city to the hardworking Kenyans in our villages.”

"We will not tire until justice is served to Kenyan farmers and Linturi is dismissed. There are many ways of killing a rat, some will use poison, others will burn the house but some will sit on it," he stated.

Nonetheless, as per the 2010 constitution, a CS can cease to hold office through three avenues which include resignation, impeachment by the National Assembly, or dismissal by the President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST