She was toxic to the brim, I witnessed her fighting a customer at their Club in Umoja - Slain SHEILA WEGESHA unmasked.

Sunday, May 12, 2024 - It is now emerging that slain Ohangla fanatic and businesswoman Sheila Wegesha had anger issues.
According
to a person who knows her well, she was very toxic and would engage in physical
fights.
She
once confronted a customer at their club in Umoja and attacked her simply
because they had an altercation at another entertainment joint.
Sheila
was also fond of mistreating bar tenders a JB Lounge, a club in Umoja that she
co-owns with her husband, who is the prime suspect in the murder.
Her
husband is reportedly a very calm, respectful, and understanding man.
He
might have been pushed to the wall, prompting him to kill her in cold blood at
their Athi River home.
Sheila
also cheated on her husband with multiple men.
She
was popular in clubs along Kangundo Road where she partied all night long with
Ohangla artists.
