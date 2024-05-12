Slain Ohangla lady, SHEILA WEGESHA, was a community wife - Details emerge on how her husband threw her a birthday bash at Club Samba, only to find out that another man was also organizing for her a birthday party.

Sunday, May 12, 2024 - Slain city busineslady and Ohangla fanatic, Sheila Wegesha, reportedly had an affair with multiple men, despite being married to accomplished Luo businessman, Jack Bamboo.

Although Jack and Sheila looked like a perfect couple on social media, their marriage was marred with infidelity claims, with Sheila cheating on Jack with different men, among them Ohangla artists.

A friend narrated how Jack threw Sheila a birthday bash at Club Samba in Nairobi CBD, only to find out she had another boyfriend who was also organizing a birthday party for her.

Shocked by the turn of events, Jack approached his friend and poured his heart out, expressing his frustrations at his wife’s cheating behaviours.

Jack had reportedly tolerated his wife for long before he brutally murdered her a few days ago at their Athi River home.

He is currently on the run.

Below is a post by Jack’s friend spilling the beans on his troubled marriage with Sheila.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.