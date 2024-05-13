RUTO’s dream may just come true as he resolves to ‘force’ each tourist who lands in Kenya to do the ‘donkey work’ for him



Monday, May 13, 2024 – Tourists will now be obligated to plant trees each time they visit Kenya.

This was revealed by Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, who announced plans to make each tourist plant a tree upon visiting the country.

Speaking in Taita Taveta, Mutua noted the initiative would help in meeting the government's 15 billion trees target.

According to the CS, the initiative dubbed "One Tree per Tourist" marked a significant step in the nation’s efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Mutua noted the move was reached during one of the Cabinet meetings held at the State House where ministers deliberated how to achieve a green economy.

The initiative is set to be rolled out in collaboration with tourism agencies in the country, including hotels and other relevant stakeholders.

"Tourism heavily relies on the preservation of biodiversity and ecosystems," CS Mutua stated.

Upon arrival into the country, a tourist will be given a tree to plant in a specific designated area with the CS insisting the project will help tourists contribute to the government's initiative.

"Tree planting remains a continuous and pivotal exercise undertaken by the ministry to preserve the country's ecosystem," Mutua revealed.

Mutua's sentiments followed President William Ruto’s directive to Cabinet Secretaries where he directed all ministries to continue planting trees for the next six months.

The Kenyan DAILY POST