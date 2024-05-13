RUTO’s dream may just come true as he resolves to ‘force’ each tourist who lands in Kenya to do the ‘donkey work’ for him

Monday, May 13, 2024 – Tourists will now be obligated to plant trees each time they visit Kenya.
This
was revealed by Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, who announced plans to
make each tourist plant a tree upon visiting the country.
Speaking
in Taita Taveta, Mutua noted the initiative would help in meeting the
government's 15 billion trees target.
According
to the CS, the initiative dubbed "One Tree per Tourist" marked a
significant step in the nation’s efforts to mitigate the effects
of climate change.
Mutua
noted the move was reached during one of the Cabinet meetings held at the State
House where ministers deliberated how to achieve a green economy.
The
initiative is set to be rolled out in collaboration with tourism agencies in
the country, including hotels and other relevant stakeholders.
"Tourism
heavily relies on the preservation of biodiversity and ecosystems," CS
Mutua stated.
Upon
arrival into the country, a tourist will be given a tree to plant in a specific
designated area with the CS insisting the project will help tourists contribute
to the government's initiative.
"Tree
planting remains a continuous and pivotal exercise undertaken by the ministry
to preserve the country's ecosystem," Mutua revealed.
Mutua's
sentiments followed President William Ruto’s directive to Cabinet
Secretaries where he directed all ministries to continue planting trees
for the next six months.
