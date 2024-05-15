RUTO’s Government vows to weed out institutions offering fake degrees like the one with SAKAJA

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - President William Ruto’s government has vowed to close all institutions offering fake degrees in the country.
Speaking
after presiding over a stakeholder workshop in Machakos County on Tuesday, State
Department for Technical, Vocational Education and Training Principal Secretary
Esther Muoria said
her ministry has made plans to
establish a framework aimed at weeding out certificates and degrees from
national institutions.
The PS warned that in the
future, there would be no certificates issued by any institution of higher
learning without prior registration by the Kenya National Qualifications
Authority (KNQA).
“The establishment of a National Accreditation system is in alignment with these reforms. Moving forward, no certificate shall be conferred without prior registration by the Kenya National Qualifications Authority. This commitment upholds credibility and excellence as paramount principles.
"This initiative will profoundly impact the promotion of
lifelong learning and the adoption of global best practices, aligning our
efforts with internationally recognised standards,” added Muoria.
The move comes barely days after
President William Ruto ordered a crackdown on all civil servants holding fake
papers with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission launching investigations
targeting 2000 individuals.
Nairobi County Governor, Johnson
Sakaja is among Kenyans with fake degrees.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments