RUTO’s Government vows to weed out institutions offering fake degrees like the one with SAKAJA





Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - President William Ruto’s government has vowed to close all institutions offering fake degrees in the country.

Speaking after presiding over a stakeholder workshop in Machakos County on Tuesday, State Department for Technical, Vocational Education and Training Principal Secretary Esther Muoria said her ministry has made plans to establish a framework aimed at weeding out certificates and degrees from national institutions.

The PS warned that in the future, there would be no certificates issued by any institution of higher learning without prior registration by the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA).

“The establishment of a National Accreditation system is in alignment with these reforms. Moving forward, no certificate shall be conferred without prior registration by the Kenya National Qualifications Authority. This commitment upholds credibility and excellence as paramount principles.

"This initiative will profoundly impact the promotion of lifelong learning and the adoption of global best practices, aligning our efforts with internationally recognised standards,” added Muoria.

The move comes barely days after President William Ruto ordered a crackdown on all civil servants holding fake papers with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission launching investigations targeting 2000 individuals.

Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja is among Kenyans with fake degrees.

The Kenyan DAILY POST