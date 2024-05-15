Murmurs as RUTO authorizes a private company to ‘destroy’ forests days after forcing Kenyans to plant trees – Look!

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 – In what is likely to elicit mixed reactions from Kenyans, President William Ruto has authorized a private company to 'destroy' forests by harvesting wood.
This comes days after Ruto led Kenyans in planting trees
countrywide to increase forest cover.
In a statement yesterday, Ruto gave the green light to
factories housed under the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) umbrella to
harvest wood in government forests and to grow trees in protected lands
belonging to the Kenya Forestry Service (KFS).
Ruto issued the directive at State House,
Nairobi, during a meeting with KTDA tea factory chairmen and directors.
This was after KTDA management requested an opportunity to
take part in Ruto’s climate change agenda.
The directors remarked that most of their factories used
firewood as the main source of fuel and as such would be willing to plant more
trees if they had the space.
“Because you sometimes use wood fuel in your factories you
want to work with Kenya Forest Service (KFS) to see whether you can participate
in growing trees in a manner that is mutually beneficial,” Ruto spoke of the
request.
“You have asked that we allocate you spaces in our forested
areas and you can do commercial forestry where you harvest and we share the
benefits between your factories and KFS.”
Ruto revealed that he had consulted with Environment Cabinet
Secretary Soipan Tuya and the request was deemed feasible.
Additionally, the Kenya Forest Service had briefed the
President that the move would help in the greening of the country
and reverse the adverse effects of climate change.
The Head of State added that the framework agreement must
capture how KTDA will harvest the trees commercially in a manner that is
beneficial to them and the government.
KTDA is a private holding company owned by small-holder tea
farmers in Kenya.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments