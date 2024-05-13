OKIYA OMTATAH advises Kenyans on the draconian Finance Bill 2024 as he vows to deal with RUTO squarely

Speaking during an interview,
Omtatah remarked that the proposed tax increases were based on an
illegality.
The vocal senator wondered why
President William Ruto’s administration was keen on raising taxes without
furnishing Parliament with revenue estimates.
“We want to set the
Appropriation Act that has got a revenue side which then the Finance Bill will
be anchored on,” he stated.
“If that is not done then we are
going to fight it in its entirety because they must disclose revenue
estimates.”
Omtatah revealed that the Kenya
Kwanza administration has on several occasions given Parliament expenditure for
a proposed budget without the corresponding source of revenue.
The parliamentarian explained
that a Finance Act was a measure to raise revenue to finance the budget as
outlined in the Public Finance Management Act.
Senator Omtatah remarked that
not setting up the Appropriation Act before presenting the Bill is against
Articles 220 and 221 of the Constitution.
Omtatah remarked that the Kenya
Kwanza administration was now at fault for routinely producing a budget that
does not have revenue.
The MP remarked that Ruto’s
administration should understand that the Finance Act should be a measure to
raise approved revenue.
