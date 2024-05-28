RUTO’s deal in the U.S. has exposed Kenya to more terror attacks – CALEB AMISI now exposes the real danger of being designated non-NATO ally





Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi has accused President William Ruto of exposing the country to more terror attacks by allowing the U.S. to designate Kenya as a non-NATO ally.

Taking to his official X account, the lawmaker claimed the move made Kenya inherit all the enemies of the United States of America.

The ODM legislator argued that Kenya will now be a proxy ground for geopolitical hegemonic power struggle and that the country will now be constantly hit by terrorist groups.

"Designating Kenya as a non-NATO ally has officially put us at the center of global wars.

"Our country is now a proxy ground for a geopolitical hegemonic power struggle.

"We are constantly going to be hit by organized terrorist groups, we have officially inherited America's enemies," Amisi said in the post.

According to Amisi, the U.S. will now be fighting its enemies on Kenya's blood, not theirs.

He further argues that the U.S. will only donate food, medicine, and more weapons in the aftermath of the war atrocities.

"And the US will only donate food, medicine, and more weapons in the aftermath of war atrocities.

"The U.S. will fight their enemies on Kenya's blood and not American blood.

"We are going to be in tatters like UKRAINE.

"Oh Lord, how did we reach here.

"I blame it on the ineptitude of Uhuru to leave power to the wrong hands, coupled with a confused Azimio brigade. Kenya needs a Renaissance!" he added.

A major non-NATO ally (MNNA) refers to a country that is not part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), yet has a deep strategic and security partnership with the US.

