GACHAGUA’s allies protest over missing coffee budget yet sugarcane farmers had been allocated Sh 117 billion as they blame RUTO and NYORO





Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - A section of leaders allied with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has protested over the government’s failure to allocate money to waive coffee farmers’ debt.

Contrary to farmers’ expectations, the money for the coffee sub-sector reforms has not been factored into the next financial year’s budget estimates.

The leaders led by James Gakuya (Embakasi North), Geoffrey Wandeto (Tetu) Geoffrey Ruuku (Mbeere North), and Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, read mischief in the absence of the allocation in the budget estimates.

The allies read mischief over the missing coffee budget yet Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro is the National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairperson.

“There is a proposal to waive Sh117 billion sugarcane millers debt but that has not been the case in our area,” Wandeto said.

Gakuya wondered: “It seems some regions are being favoured while our region is being sidelined and we would like to know whether it is a scheme to make the DP and our Mt Kenya region leader look bad.”

Gachagua was tasked by the Head of State to oversee coffee sector reforms spearheaded by the Coffee Sub-Sector Reforms Implementation Standing Committee via Executive Order 1 of 2023 on January 9, last year.

