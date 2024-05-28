Why NCIC wants these 10 counties to change their names – LOOK!

Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - The National Cohesion and Integration Commission(NCIC) has listed 10 counties it wants to be renamed over names with tribal undertones.
In a press briefing on Monday, NCIC chairman Rev. Dr. Samuel
Kobia mentioned that the move was aimed at eliminating potential discrimination
against residents from these counties along ethnic lines.
The counties include Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Nandi, Kisii,
Turkana, Embu, Samburu, Taita Taveta, West Pokot, and Elgeyo Marakwet.
"In the implementation of the recommendations of our Ethnic
and Diversity Audit 2023 for County Public Service, NCIC shall advocate for
tabling of a motion in parliament for renaming counties that are identified by
specific ethnic groups to eliminate potential discrimination along ethnic
lines.
counties," Dr. Kobia remarked.
