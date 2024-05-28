Why NCIC wants these 10 counties to change their names – LOOK!





Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - The National Cohesion and Integration Commission(NCIC) has listed 10 counties it wants to be renamed over names with tribal undertones.

In a press briefing on Monday, NCIC chairman Rev. Dr. Samuel Kobia mentioned that the move was aimed at eliminating potential discrimination against residents from these counties along ethnic lines.

The counties include Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Nandi, Kisii, Turkana, Embu, Samburu, Taita Taveta, West Pokot, and Elgeyo Marakwet.

"In the implementation of the recommendations of our Ethnic and Diversity Audit 2023 for County Public Service, NCIC shall advocate for tabling of a motion in parliament for renaming counties that are identified by specific ethnic groups to eliminate potential discrimination along ethnic lines.

"These include Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Nandi, Kisii, Turkana, Embu, Samburu, Taita Taveta, West Pokot, and Elgeyo Marakwet counties," Dr. Kobia remarked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST