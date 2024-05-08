RUTO declares Friday, MAY 10, as a public holiday to honour flood victims





Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - President William Ruto has declared Friday, May 10, as a public holiday to honour the victims of the ongoing floods in the country.

Speaking during a meeting in Kajiado on Wednesday, the Head of State set aside the day to remember lives affected by the floods.

Official government statistics indicate that 238 people lost their lives from the nationwide flooding phenomenon that kicked off in March.

"Friday, May 10, 2024, a day set to remember those who have been adversely affected by the ravages of climate change.

"Let us use the day to work towards improving our environment," an insider at the State House stated, attributing the announcement to the President.

The Head of State further indicated that the day will be dedicated to planting trees or climate change mitigation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST