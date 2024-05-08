See what will happen to Kenya after the deadly floods – UN warns of a catastrophe



Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - The United Nations has warned of another catastrophic event that will happen in Kenya after the deadly floods that killed over 200 people between April and May.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday, United Nations Resident Coordinator Dr. Stephen Jackson, sounded the alarm over the looming threat of drought, stressing that the ongoing floods have left farmers counting significant losses from washed-away crops and inundated farmlands.

"It's critical that we get that right because we're going to be doing this for a long time to come," Dr. Jackson said.

He further warned of the likelihood of a swift transition from floods to drought, citing forecasts indicating a potential return to drought conditions by the year's end.

“The bad news for Kenya and for Kenyans is that if we are together and we will get through this flood emergency, we're going to be back in a drought, the swing, the pendulum is going to go back the other way very quickly.

"Some of the forecasts are already showing we might be in drought again by the end of the year.

"So this whiplash, this pendulum between feast and famine, flood and drought is going to not only continue, it's going to intensify,” he said.

