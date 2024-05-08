OFFICIAL: Schools to reopen on Monday, May 13 – Government Announces.





Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - President William Ruto has announced that all schools will be reopened on Monday, May 13.

This decision comes in light of improved weather forecasts, indicating a reduction in heavy rains that had previously necessitated the postponement of school reopening.

At the same time, the head of state instructed that money for the reconstruction of school infrastructure damaged by heavy rains be made available through the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF).

Schools were initially set for re-opening on April 29, 2024, but the date was later pushed to May 6, 2024, due to disruptions from the heavy rains.

President William Ruto directed the Ministry of Education to indefinitely postpone the reopening of all schools following the flooding crisis caused by the rains last Friday.

Floods have so far caused deaths of 238 people, and thousands have been displaced from their homes.

