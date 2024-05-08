OFFICIAL: Schools to reopen on Monday, May 13 – Government Announces.

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - President William Ruto has announced that all schools will be reopened on Monday, May 13.
This decision comes in light of
improved weather forecasts, indicating a reduction in heavy rains that had
previously necessitated the postponement of school reopening.
At the same time, the head of
state instructed that money for the reconstruction of school infrastructure
damaged by heavy rains be made available through the National Government
Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF).
Schools were initially set for
re-opening on April 29, 2024, but the date was later pushed to May 6, 2024, due
to disruptions from the heavy rains.
President William Ruto directed the Ministry of Education to
indefinitely postpone the reopening of all schools following the flooding
crisis caused by the rains last Friday.
Floods have so far caused deaths
of 238 people, and thousands have been displaced from their homes.
