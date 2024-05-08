RUTO begs Somalia to drop their candidate FAWZIA in favour of RAILA ODINGA – She will beat the old man if she contests!!





Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - President William Ruto’s government has begun persuading the Somalia government to drop its African Union Commission candidate, Fawzia Yusuf Adam, in support of Raila Odinga.

Kenya made its intention clear during a Tuesday, May 7, meeting presided over by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who hosted Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre at his Karen residence in Nairobi.

An impeccable source stated that Somalia could heed Kenya's wish and drop its candidate in support of Raila.

However, Somalia claims it has the support of the Organisation of Islamic Corporation, an intergovernmental organization that consists of more than 27 African states.

On Monday, Somalia Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, disclosed OIC, with close to 30 African member States, will rally behind the Somalia candidate for the position of chairperson of AUC for the 2025–2028 term.

The Kenyan DAILY POST