ISAAC MWAURA’s chopper makes an emergency landing due to poor weather conditions – He is lucky to be alive





Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - A chopper carrying Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura was forced to make an emergency landing due to poor weather conditions in the Kikuyu constituency.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 8, the government disclosed that the chopper was also carrying Kenya Red Cross Secretary General Idriss Ahmed.

The duo were coming from Kisumu, where they had gone to distribute relief food to people affected by floods.

The pilot of the chopper said he couldn’t proceed with the journey due to poor visibility forcing him to land it at Gishungo Area in Kikuyu constituency.

"The spokesperson Isaac Mwaura is safe.

"The helicopter plane that he and Idriss Ahmed, the Kenya Red Cross SG, were using from Nyando, had to make an emergency landing in Gishungo, Kikuyu Constituency, due to poor weather conditions.

"They had gone to give relief to affected people," the government said.

Mwaura also took to social media to assure Kenyans that he and other occupants of the plane were safe.

"I am safe, fellow Kenyans. Our plane had to make an emergency landing in Gishungo, Kikuyu Constituency, due to poor weather conditions.

"We arrived home safely, and we thank GOD for this. Happy World Red Cross Day," Mwaura said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST