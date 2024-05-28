RAILA ODINGA’s AZIMIO MP says he supports Finance Bill 2024 – Let all Kenyans pay taxes













Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - An outspoken Azimio One Kenya Alliance Member of Parliament has said he supports the Finance Bill 2024, which seeks to introduce a raft of taxes including bread and motor vehicle taxes.

Speaking in Luanda, Vihiga County, during a fund drive in aid of Esiandumba ACK Church, Khwisero MP Christopher Aseka urged those opposed to the Bill to stop misleading the people.

“We have a Finance Bill before us and let MPs stop misleading Kenyans at funerals or public events, let us present our views in Parliament,” said Aseka.

“They have said they are taxing bread let us find ways of ensuring it doesn’t happen but according to me there are some taxes and levies that are in order and I am comfortable with them.

"I support taxing the rich people who have or own high-end and big vehicles to pay more money and I support taxing the rich like lawmakers who have big salaries so that the poor can get free medical treatment,” he added.

The Finance Bill 2024 has the support of President William Ruto, who says he wants to raise more revenue from taxes to avoid internal and external borrowing.

