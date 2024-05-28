We will be attacked by Terrorists after the US designated Kenya as a non-NATO ally – RAILA ODINGA’s man says Kenya will be like Ukraine





Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - A loyal lieutenant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has stated that the recent designation of Kenya as a non-NATO ally exposes the country to terror attacks.

Taking to his official X account on Tuesday, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi claimed the move made Kenya inherit all the enemies of the United States of America.

He argued that Kenya will now be a proxy ground for a geopolitical hegemonic power struggle and that the country will now be constantly hit by terrorist groups.

"Designating Kenya as a non-NATO ally has officially put us at the center of global wars. Our country is now a proxy ground for a geopolitical hegemonic power struggle.

"We are constantly going to be hit by organized terrorist groups, we have officially inherited America's enemies," Amisi said in the post.

The second-term lawmaker further pointed out that the US will now be fighting their enemies on Kenya's blood, not theirs.

He further argues that the U.S. will only donate food, medicine, and more weapons in the aftermath of the war atrocities.

"And the US will only donate food, medicine, and more weapons in the aftermath of war atrocities.

"The U.S. will fight their enemies on Kenya blood and not American blood.

"We are going to be in tatters like UKRAINE.

"Oh Lord, how did we reach here. I blame it on the ineptitude of Uhuru to leave power to the wrong hands, coupled with a confused Azimio brigade.

"Kenya needs a Renaissance!" he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST