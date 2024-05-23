Radiotherapy machines at KNH are not functioning, leaving cancer patients languishing even as RUTO spends Sh 200 Million to hire a private jet to the U.S. (PHOTO).





Friday, May 24, 2024 - Cancer patients at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in dire need of radiotherapy are languishing due to dysfunctional machines.

The patients were left unattended, with no clear communication from the management.

On Thursday, some of the patients arrived at the hospital in the morning and by 8PM, they had not been attended to.

The distressed patients, some of whom are elderly, were forced to spend the night on the benches, hoping that the services would resume.

This is what a concerned patient wrote to Nyakundi.













