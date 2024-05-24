You will fail spectacularly! MUTAHI NGUNYI now warns RAILA and Mt Kenya Politicians planning to unseat RUTO in 2027





Friday, May 24, 2024 – Renowned political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has warned all those planning to take advantage of the disquiet in Mt. Kenya and the subsequent fallout between President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, to prepare for a rude shock.

In a statement, Mutahi Ngunyi noted that any plan to unseat President William Ruto in 2027 will fail.

In a message to Mt Kenya leaders, Ngunyi said some of the leaders from the region calling for unity are doing so to unite against Ruto.

He went on to say the group has made matters worse for itself by revealing their plans early.

On the recently concluded Limuru III meeting aim was ostensibly to unite the mountain against Ruto, Ngunyi said the resolution will amount to nothing

“Mountain Kikuyus are uniting to remove Ruto in 2027. Nothing more. Nothing less.

"This is a suicidal scheme revealed too early.

"I am a Valley Kikuyu and I will lead a rebellion against GEMA unity.

"Kikuyus are different. Valley Kikuyus will not be used by Mountain Kikuyus,” Mutahi Ngunyi stated.

