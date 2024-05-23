Opulence and prestige! Details of the 109 rooms BLAIR HOUSE where President RUTO is staying while in the U.S. on his state visit





Friday, May 24, 2024 - President William Ruto's U.S. trip has been touted as one of the most expensive trips ever by a Kenyan president having hired a luxurious private jet on his state visit.

During his three-day visit, Ruto is staying at Blair House, a facility that has a rich history that dates back to 1824.

The house has been the US President’s official guest residence and has played an important and diplomatic role in the US for the past 190 years.

Located across from the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue, Blair House was purchased during World War II and is under the Department of State.

The house hosts visiting heads of state, ambassadors, and other notable guests.

Furnished with antique furniture and art, Blair House is designed to display the US's history and cultural value.

According to the Department of State, the interior decor, furnishings, and heritage collections are supported through financial contributions to the Blair House Foundation (a charitable organization committed to maintaining the amenities of Blair House).

The Blair House complex consists of 109 rooms including 15 guest rooms (each is fitted with a full bathroom).

The house also includes three formal dining rooms, two large conference rooms, a hot and cold kitchen, a beauty salon, an exercise room, and an in-house laundry facility.

Blair House was built as a private home for Dr. Joseph Lovell, a surgeon General for the US Army in 1824. In 1836, American journalist Francis Blair purchased the house.

Following World War II, the White House became overcrowded with guests such as foreign dignitaries, Joint Chiefs of Staff, advisors, and politicians to meet with former President Franklin Roosevelt.

To accommodate them, the US government began renting the facility and ultimately bought the house at $150,000 (Ksh19 million).

Currently, the facility is 60,600 square feet and is maintained by 18 full-time staff.

The Kenyan DAILY POST