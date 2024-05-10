NELSON HAVI blasts EACC for using millions to arrest a traffic police officer collecting a bribe of Sh 50 bob but can’t arrest MITHIKA LINTURI over the fake fertiliser scandal.





Friday, May 10, 2024 - Former Law Society of Kenya President, Nelson Havi, has attacked the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for using millions of taxpayers' money to arrest traffic police officers collecting bribes instead of arresting senior government thieves like Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi.

On Thursday, EACC published a post claiming that it has arrested four police officers in Embu who were caught collecting bribes from public service vehicles.

Reacting to the post, Nelson Havi, who is the chairman of the Retirement Benefits Authority, stated it a big shame for moribund EACC to use millions of shillings in arresting police officers yet thieves like Linturi, who are behind fake fertilizer scandal are roaming free.

“We are spending millions to arrest police officers collecting tens of shillings and providing a laughing audience to a CS who has occasioned us billions of losses in food production?

"This is turning logic over its head and holding it with wind sails!” Havi wrote on his X page.

