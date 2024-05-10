RUTO’s UDA exposes RAILA’s dirty secrets as they accuse ODM governors of funding his expensive lifestyle using county funds





Friday, May 10, 2024 – President William Ruto’s UDA has threatened to publish a list of Governors whom it alleges have been diverting county funds to finance political activities.

In a statement yesterday, UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala alleged that counties led by ODM governors had been financing Opposition Chief Raila Odinga's political activities using public funds.

Malala said that the ruling party had evidence to back up these claims.

“In reality, ODM Counties are being mismanaged by corrupt, incompetent, and inept Governors who are getting full protection from the ODM party itself, we will be providing evidence of how Governors are using County funds to fund private political activities of their Party Leader Raila Odinga,” stated Malala.

Further, UDA condemned the ODM Party, accusing it of being aggressive towards civil servants, from Nyanza.

According to Malala, ODM was targeting high-ranking civil servants and selling vitriol to destabilise them.

“We have noted ODM’s penchant for attacking civil servants, particularly in the Nyanza region, the higher the position the more virulent the attacks,” stated Malala

Malala also defended the ruling party, stating that the government had not been using its power to destabilise the opposition as alleged by ODM earlier in the week.

ODM in an official statement had alleged that UDA was using rebels to instigate chaos at opposition events.

UDA's position was delivered after ODM on Wednesday expelled Uriri MP Mark Nyamita whom it accused of being a UDA agent.

This was after chaos erupted at two separate functions in the Nyanza region where the supporters of Nyamita and Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko engaged in a fight forcing police intervention.

ODM in its statement signed by Secretary General Edwin Sifuna alleged that UDA had a hand in the chaos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST