My family keeps pressuring me to marry a woman despite knowing I am GAY - UK-based African man laments





Friday, May 10, 2024 - A man has taken to social media to share a story about how his family has pressured him to get married to a woman despite knowing he is gay.

In a video shared on TikTok, the man who gave his name as Charles and resides in the UK, said his aunts and late mum have tried to link him up with different ladies with the hope of marriage.

Charles further disclosed that even though his family knows that he is gay, they still pressure him to get married to a woman.

Watch the video below