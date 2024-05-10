How the daughter of slain businesslady SHEILA WEGESHA stumbled upon her lifeless body in the bedroom at their Athi River home - This is painful.





Friday, May 10, 2024 - Detectives have launched investigations into the brutal murder of city businesslady and Ohangla fanatic Sheila Wegesha.

Sheila’s body was discovered lying in a pool of blood in the bedroom by her 18-year-old daughter on Thursday, May 9, at around 1 PM.

She had a deep cut on the throat.

It is believed that she was killed in the morning hours.

Sheila’s husband, who is currently on the run, is said to have left the house past midnight on Wednesday without saying anything to the other family members who were present.

He reportedly left his car and vanished.

Wegesha’s daughter told police that she had prepared lunch for her mother and went to wake her up when she realized she was dead.

The slain Businesslady was popular in the Ohangla circles.

Detectives have launched a manhunt for Sheila’s husband.

He is a well-established businessman and the Director of Light Uriri Academy located in Migori.

It is alleged that before Sheila was murdered, he had confronted her after he found out that she had an affair with 2 Nigerian men.

They even had a scuffle at a club in Nairobi’s Umoja Estate which they co-own.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.