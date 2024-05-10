Friday, May 10, 2024 - A social media user has shared a video of an alleged married man wooing her at a restaurant.
The man who approached her and sat at her table revealed
where he lived and further told her to poison him after she advised him to go
to the restroom with his drink.
The lady expressed her shock after he told her he wanted to
die in her arms.
Watch the video below
Let me die in your arms - Alleged married man tells LADY while trying to woo her at an eatery pic.twitter.com/xhE9fBiKn4— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) May 10, 2024
0 Comments