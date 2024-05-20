Man buried alive for 4 days rescued after police hear his muffled cries (VIDEO)

Monday, May 20, 2024 - A 62-year-old man buried alive for four days was rescued after cops heard his muffled cries for help coming from underground.
The horror came to light only after they were investigating
the death of a 74-year-old woman found in her own home by a relative on Monday,
May 13.
Forensic specialists were called to the scene and found she
had died from multiple wounds. Later that day an 18-year-old man, in a state of
drunkenness, was arrested at his home in the same village of Ustia in northwest
Moldova.
During questioning, the youth reportedly gave confusing and
inconsistent statements, and when officers searched his home, they heard cries
for help coming from nearby.
As officers approached the noise they soon realised it was
coming from underground, and once they started digging they discovered the
entrance to a makeshift basement.
Police footage of the rescue shows the man being pulled from
the ground. He was conscious and had a neck wound.
He later told police that he and the teenager had been
drinking together when they started arguing, which led to the boy wounding him,
locking him in the basement and covering the entrance with soil.
Officers believe the young man allegedly murdered the
elderly woman on Sunday (May 12) night or in the early hours of Monday.
He has been remanded into custody as police and prosecutors
continue to investigate him for murder and attempted murder, and faces life in
prison if found guilty.
The rescued man is receiving treatment in hospital.
One local said about the deceased victim: “She was a very
decent woman, no one ever had any problems with her.”
Watch the video below.
Man Buried Alive For 4 Days Saved After Cops Hear His Muffled Cries. #UAE_BARQ_EN pic.twitter.com/NhFyQlJoCD— UAE BARQ (@UAE_BARQ_EN) May 18, 2024
