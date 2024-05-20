ITUMBI is among the joyriders accompanying RUTO to the United States of America (PHOTOs).





Monday, May 20, 2024 - UDA blogger Dennis Itumbi is among the joyriders accompanying President Ruto on his historic trip to the United States of America.

Itumbi posted photos on X in America where he claimed to have welcomed the President.

“The United States of America. Welcomed President William Ruto ahead of his State visit to the US. Come here, Go There,’’ he wrote.

Ruto’s visit is poised to be a turning point for Kenya and is aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations.

The State visit, the first by an African leader in 15 years, will kick off today in Atlanta.

However, such trips are full of joyriders.

See photos of Itumbi joyriding using taxpayer’s money.













