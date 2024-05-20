The man was firm and fearless – RUTO mourns Iranian President IBRAHIM RAISI alias the butcher of Tehran, who died in a plane crash





Monday, May 20, 2024 – The untimely death of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi in a tragic plane crash has shaken the world.

President William Ruto is among the first world leaders to mourn Raisi, nicknamed the butcher of Tehran, following his dictatorship where he ruled Iran with an iron fist.

Raisi passed away in a plane crash alongside his Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, when the plane accident occurred in Northern Iran’s East Azerbaijan province.

Nine people were on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.

In a statement, Ruto noted that his government stands with the Iranian people and described Raisi as a dedicated public servant.

Below is Ruto's full eulogy;

"In light of the tragic news of the passing of H.E. Ebrahim Raisi, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Foreign Minister, H.E. Hossein Abdollahian and his entourage of senior officials through a helicopter crash, I wish to express my heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the people of Iran at this challenging time.”

"President Raisi was a fearless leader and a dedicated public servant with a long and distinguished career in public service.

"He was a firm leader committed to the causes that he believed in and sought to elevate.”

"Iran’s standing on the global stage. Kenya and the Republic of Iran share cordial relations signified by the fact that in his first-ever trip to the African Continent as President, H.E. Ebrahim Raisi chose Kenya as his first destination.

"As we condole with the people of Iran, we commend Allah's mercy and comfort to the people of Iran," the statement read.

Shortly after the Head of State shared the condolence message, the Iranian Embassy in Kenya responded with an appreciation message.

"The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran appreciates H.E Dr. William Ruto the Honorable President of the Republic of Kenya for their kind message, and looks forward to enhancing the relations between our two brother nations," read the response.

