It's all systems go as WHITE HOUSE reveals when President RUTO will send first batch of Police officers to HAITI.





Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, Todd Robinson, has informed a US newspaper that Kenya will be sending troops to Haiti starting May 18th of this month.

The official who spoke with the Miami Herald Newspaper said the Kenyan government will send 200 police officers to Haiti for a peacekeeping mission.

The official also confirmed that the arrival of the Kenya Police officers in the Caribbean nation will coincide with Kenya President William Ruto's visit to the White House.

"The initial deployment will happen sometime around his state visit," said Robinson, declining to give an exact date or the number of officers who will be deployed as part of the long-awaited Multinational Security Support mission.

The US military has already completed the construction of barracks that will house over 1000 Kenyan police officers.

The police officers will come from the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU), Anti Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), General Service Unit (GSU), and Border Patrol Unit (BPU).

The Kenyan DAILY POST