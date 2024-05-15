Hygiene issues raised after rats were filmed crawling on food at Naivas Supermarket in Lavington (VIDEO).





Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - A concerned shopper filmed two rats crawling on food at Naivas Supermarket located at Mbazi Road in Lavington.

In the twelve-second clip, rats can be seen crawling on the uncovered bowl of ready-to-eat food in a deli cabinet.

The video went viral after it was shared on X by blogger Cyprian Nyakundi, with people commenting and sharing it.

An X user wrote, “People be eating pizza flavoured with rat meat”.

‘’ Never consume supermarket food,” another user wrote.

“Unhygienic. Health officers should shut it down,’’ another X user added.

The supermarket’s management has not issued a statement concerning the video.

As seen at Naivas suppermarket at Mbazi road in Lavington pic.twitter.com/mFoC2kOtEH — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) May 14, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.