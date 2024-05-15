Kenyans urge KINDIKI to sack corrupt police officers from Kiambu Police Station colluding with KABOGO to frustrate GATHECA family





Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - Kenyans across the political divide have petitioned Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki to deal with rogue police officers at Kiambu Police Station being used by former Governor William Kabogo to frustrate one of his tenants.

Njeri Gatheca and her husband Willson Gatheca bought a house from Iguta Paradise Homes along Kiambu Road for Sh 40 million. Still, Kabogo wants to forcefully take the whole house even after they paid for it in full.

He has been using police officers to frustrate Wilson and he has even been assaulting him but corrupt Kiambu police officers have not been doing anything.

Njeri and Wilson have reported two cases under OB54/31/10/23 and OB17/11/5/2024 but Kiambu Police officers have yet to act on them due to the bribes they have been receiving from the arrogant Kabogo.

Now, Kenyans have begged Kindiki, who is always sober and impartial, to look into the police officers protecting Kabogo and send them home if not to jail.

The Kenyan DAILY POST