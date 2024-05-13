IEBC breaks silence after it emerged that RUTO got massive votes from ghost polling stations in Baringo County to beat RAILA in 2022

Monday, May 13, 2024 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has responded to claims of ghost polling stations in Baringo County.

In a statement, the commission denied the allegations circulating online that President William Ruto got votes from the polling stations to beat Azimio Leader Raila Odinga in the 2022 General Elections.

"Our attention is drawn to inaccurate and misleading content circulating in social media regarding 'non-existent polling stations' allegedly used in the 2022 General Election," read part of the statement.

The said polling stations were located in Baringo County and included Kampi Ya Nyasi Secondary School, Kasaka Primary School, Kasaka Mixed Secondary School, and Kaptiony Girls' High School.

According to the commission, the process of mapping the polling stations is stakeholders-driven and includes political parties and members of the public.

IEBC also shared a link to the 46,229 polling stations which were gazetted before the General Election.

The commission noted that this is in the public domain and urged all Kenyans to check the list for accurate information.

Allegations of ghost polling stations came to light after an expose showing that the said schools only had a signpost with no learners or structures.

The news item also revealed that the schools had board members, and bank accounts but the institutions did not physically exist.

After the feature, Kenyans shared photos online where Kaptiony Girls High School was listed as a polling station on the IEBC portal during the elections.

The photo also indicated that President Ruto had accumulated 37,635 votes out of the possible 50,237 votes cast in Baringo North Constituency.

Ruto won the election with 7,176,141 votes with 175,170 votes from Baringo County beating out Raila Odinga, George Wajackoyah, and David Mwaure.

The Kenyan DAILY POST