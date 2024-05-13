SHOCK as Pastor EZEKIEL ODERO prophesies the death of this prominent Kenyan politician – LOOK!

Monday, May 13, 2024 - New Life Church Prayer Centre lead pastor Ezekiel Odero has surprised Kenyans after he prophesied doom to an unknown Kenyan politician.

Speaking during a sermon in his church, the pastor, who was campaigning for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's presidential bid during the 2022 presidential election, revealed that he had received a divine vision, not just once but on two separate occasions, indicating the impending demise of this individual.

Despite knowing the politician personally and possessing his contact information, Pastor Ezekiel expressed his inability to communicate the warning directly.

"There is a Kenyan politician that I have been told will die. I have been told twice. I feel for him. I know him and have his number, but I can't tell him because he won't pick up my call.

“When I went to Kitale, I was told again that the same person would die and shown how it would happen.

“Only two people know the story. If I mention him, the story will make headlines. You know something about your country's leader, but the country is young spiritually, so you can't say the message.

“If I speak, it will be breaking news. I'm looking for an avenue. The problem is I don't know when the person will die," he said.

Pastor Ezekiel was among fake pastors who were arrested last year after President William Ruto, his deputy Rigathi Gachagua and Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki ordered a crackdown on all cult-like churches in the country.

