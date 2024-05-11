Heavily pregnant Mt Kenya University student, FAITH MUSEMBI, brutally murdered hours after unknown people demanded ransom from her family

Saturday, May 11, 2024 - A family in Machakos is mourning and demanding justice after their daughter was brutally murdered by unknown people.

Faith Musembi, 19, was a student at Mount Kenya University in Thika.

She was killed on Wednesday night and her lifeless body was discovered by her father in her rented room at Pilot Estate within Hospital Ward in Thika.

The deceased lady’s father, Boniface Musembi, said they received a call on Wednesday from an unknown individual demanding a ransom of Ksh.20, 000 for the release of their daughter.

The caller was using the deceased’s phone.

They hurriedly sent the money for the sake of their daughter’s life, while he left for Thika to pursue the matter.

He reported the matter at Thika Police Station but the officers allegedly downplayed the matter and dismissed it as a trick game by the deceased, her friends, or her boyfriend.

Dissatisfied with the services and response at the police station, he went to Mount Kenya University to seek help in finding the daughter.

It was already past midnight by then, hence he spent the night at the university.

On Thursday morning, Musembi went to the house where his daughter was residing but found it locked with a padlock.

He called out her name severally but there was no response.

He broke into the house and found her lifeless body lying in bed.

He now blames police officers for laxity saying if they had acted swiftly, they would have saved his daughter from her killers.





Below are photos of the slain student.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.