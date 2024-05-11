See chats between FAITH MUSEMBI’s uncle and the person who demanded a ransom before killing her - Kuna watu wanyama hii dunia.

Saturday, May 11, 2024 - The uncle of slain Mount Kenya University lady, Faith Musembi, engaged a person suspected to have killed her after demanding a ransom.

Faith’s uncle, Joseph Kinaka, said he texted her phone number on WhatsApp on Thursday morning and received a response demanding a ransom of Ksh.33,000, failure to which she be killed.

Kithaka noted that after engaging the individual who was in possession of the phone, they sent him Faith’s photo.

However, on examining the photo closely, he saw blood oozing from her nose, and that she had bit her tongue.

He said he confronted the individual who later admitted to having already killed the girl.

The suspected killer faulted their victim’s parents for failing to give in to their demands.

The phone, when tracked, was found to be operating from downtown Nairobi along Accra Road.

