ANERLISA MUIGAI’s fraudster boyfriend, JOE KARIUKI, upgrades her after she raised money to secure his release on cash bail - See what he did to thank her for being ride or die chick

Saturday, May 11, 2024 - Keroche Heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, has been rewarded by her controversial fiancé, Joe Kariuki, for being loyal after she raised money to secure his release on cash bail after his bank accounts were frozen.

Kariuki upgraded her to a better and bigger ring.

She flaunted the ring on her Instagram stories and captioned the photo, “Got an upgrade for being that chick,”









Anerlisa made headlines a few days ago when she sent a message to her friends to help raise Sh 3 million to bail out her fiancé.

Her message was leaked by a friend to a blogger.

She later took to social media to call out the fake friend who leaked the message.

“When you thought you had real friends then boom, a blogger sends you a screenshot from a very enclosed group. Tomorrow could be you.

"At least I know I cannot count on everyone and that's okay. And yes we managed to get out without your help. We good. #God First, ”she wrote.

Anerlisa’s fiancé is facing criminal charges after he was linked to the fake fertilizer scandal.

He was once jailed in Tanzania for defrauding a businessman millions of shillings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.