Garissa Governor NATHIF JAMA accused of stealing billions of shillings as moribund EACC focus on arresting police officers taking Ksh 50 bribes.





Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - Garissa County Governor Nathif Jama is on the spot as more allegations of financial misconduct continue to surface.

According to flight records, the governor who fled to London amidst a corruption probe is scheduled to return to Nairobi on May 31, 2024.

Contrary to expectations within Nathif's camp, his absence has not quelled the mounting protests about his administration’s handling of county funds.

An insider source revealed that only Sh 16 million out of the Sh 100 million bursary funds were disbursed as per IFMIS records dated August 28, 2023.

On March 25, 2023, Governor Jama publicly announced a Sh 100 million bursary allocation but only 16% of this amount was reportedly dispersed.

The rest of the money was looted by Jama and his close associates and this left hundreds of students out of school due to lack of fees.

Governor Jama also allocated Sh 100 million for revolving funds but only Sh 40 million was disbursed.

The remaining Sh 60 million was looted by the governor and his close associates

These revelations come on top of earlier accusations of widespread corruption and mismanagement within Governor Jama’s administration.

However, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has remained mum on the Garissa County looting due to the bribes the commission officers have been receiving from Jama.

