Former US Diplomat now doubts RUTO’s capacity to deal with gangs in Haiti after US failed as he trashes the training of Haiti corps in Kenya – Look!





Tuesday, May 28, 2024 – President William Ruto may not have the capacity to handle the dreaded gangs in Haiti.

This was revealed by former United States Special Envoy to Haiti, Dan Foote, who raised concerns over the effectiveness of the mission to Haiti, lamenting that it has been an ongoing battle dating back 20 years.

The former envoy indicated that the US has repeatedly been involved in a security operation in Haiti without considering its ramifications in the long run.

He questioned whether killing the Haitian gangs would ultimately bring stability to the conflict-riddled country.

"We can't just go in and kill a bunch of bad guys and call it a day, go back in fifteen years and do it again. I mean, that's what we've been doing. But I don't think that's the answer," Foote explained.

Foote also questioned the capacity of Kenyan police officers to train Haiti corps to mitigate the threats posed by the gangs.

"The Kenyan police is (average). They're not terrible, but they're certainly not great, and they're certainly not in a position where they ought to be training (police in) a country in such a shaky security situation," he stated.

His remarks came after it emerged that 2,000 Haitian police would be sent to Kenya for intensive training following the delay of the Kenya mission.

The Kenyan DAILY POST