Former US Diplomat now doubts RUTO’s capacity to deal with gangs in Haiti after US failed as he trashes the training of Haiti corps in Kenya – Look!

Tuesday, May 28, 2024 – President William Ruto may not have the capacity to handle the dreaded gangs in Haiti.
This was revealed by former
United States Special Envoy to Haiti, Dan Foote, who raised concerns over
the effectiveness of the mission to Haiti, lamenting that it has been
an ongoing battle dating back 20 years.
The former envoy indicated that
the US has repeatedly been involved in a security operation in Haiti without
considering its ramifications in the long run.
He questioned whether killing
the Haitian gangs would ultimately bring stability to the conflict-riddled
country.
"We can't just go in and
kill a bunch of bad guys and call it a day, go back in fifteen years and do it
again. I mean, that's what we've been doing. But I don't think that's the
answer," Foote explained.
Foote also questioned the
capacity of Kenyan police officers to train Haiti corps to mitigate the threats
posed by the gangs.
"The Kenyan police is
(average). They're not terrible, but they're certainly not great, and they're
certainly not in a position where they ought to be training (police in) a
country in such a shaky security situation," he stated.
His remarks came after it
emerged that 2,000 Haitian police would be sent to Kenya for intensive training
following the delay of the Kenya mission.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments