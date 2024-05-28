GACHAGUA shocked after only 10 out of 50 politicians from his backyard turned up after he invited them for a secret meeting at his residence.





Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - Word has it that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was left in shock recently after the majority of influential politicians from Mt Kenya failed to attend a meeting he had invited them to at his residence.

Gachagua reportedly invited 50 politicians for the crucial dawn meeting but only 10 turned up.

It is alleged that most of the politicians who had been invited to the meeting received a call from powerful people in Government and threatened with sanctions, prompting them to boycott the meeting.

The development left Gachagua wondering how fast his influence was waning.

