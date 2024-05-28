Man breaks down as he narrates how he witnessed Gatundu South MP, GG KAGOMBE, shoot his brother before boarding a chopper (VIDEO).





Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - A man was overwhelmed with emotions while narrating how he witnessed controversial Gatundu South Member of Parliament, GG Kagombe, shoot his brother when two rival groups clashed over the ownership of a proposed Ksh 55 million market at Kiganjo in Kamenu Ward.

According to the grieving man, Kagombe aimed his gun at his brother during the fracas and shot him before boarding his chopper.

He left his brother lying in a pool of blood.

They rushed him to the nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

He called upon the law enforcers to bring Kagombe to book for killing his brother.

No action has been taken against the rogue MP, almost two weeks after the tragic incident which claimed the life of the 26-year-old man.

Kagombe was only disarmed but he was not arrested despite being caught on camera shooting the young man.

Watch the video of the deceased’s brother crying for justice.

Man breaks down as he narrates how he witnessed Gatundu South MP, GG KAGOMBE, shoot his brother before boarding a chopper pic.twitter.com/Yrgy4WxRip — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 28, 2024

