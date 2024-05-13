First man to get pig kidney transplant dies

Monday, May 13, 2024 - The first man to receive a genetically modified pig kidney transplant has died two months after the operation.
Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), which carried out the
procedure in March, announced Sunday, May 12, that Richard "Rick"
Slayman, 62, has died.
They said there was no indication his death was a result of
the transplant.
Transplants of other organs from genetically modified pigs
have failed in the past, but the operation on Mr Slayman, who was suffering
with end-stage kidney disease, was hailed as a historic milestone.
In addition to kidney disease, Mr Slayman also suffered from
Type 2 diabetes and hypertension.
In 2018, he had a human kidney transplant, but it began to
fail after five years.
Following his pig kidney transplant on March 16, his doctors
confirmed he no longer needed dialysis after the new organ was said to be
functioning well.
"Mr Slayman will forever be seen as a beacon of hope to
countless transplant patients worldwide and we are deeply grateful for his
trust and willingness to advance the field of xenotransplantation," MGH
said in a statement.
Xenotransplantation is the transplanting of living cells,
tissues or organs from one species to another.
MGH said it was "deeply saddened" at his sudden
death and offered condolences to his family.
Mr Slayman's relatives said his story was an inspiration.
"Rick said that one of the reasons he underwent this
procedure was to provide hope for the thousands of people who need a transplant
to survive," they said.
"Rick accomplished that goal and his hope and optimism
will endure forever.
"To us, Rick was a kind-hearted man with a quick-witted
sense of humour who was fiercely dedicated to his family, friends, and
co-workers," they added.
While Mr Slayman received the first pig kidney to be
transplanted into a human, it is not the first pig organ to be used in a
transplant procedure.
Two other patients have received pig heart transplants, but
those procedures were unsuccessful as the recipients died a few weeks later.
In one case, there were signs the patient's immune system
had rejected the organ, which is a common risk in transplants.
