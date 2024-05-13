Five-year-old boy shot dead by hijackers while welcoming his father home in South Africa

Monday, May 13, 2024 - A 5-year-old boy, Ditebogo Junior, was shot dead after his father's Toyota Hilux was hijacked outside their home in Soshanguve, in the north of Gauteng, South Africa.
Police spokesperson, Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said that the
child had gone out to welcome his father, Ditebogo Phalane, when he arrived
home around 10:30pm on Friday, May 10, 2024.
“An unconfirmed number of armed suspects allegedly hijacked
the father's White Toyota bakkie and shot the five-year-old boy who later died
in hospital,” Masondo said.
Phalane's cousin, Gift Makoti took to X to share the
heartbreaking news about the boy’s passing.
“My cousin was Hijacked hours
ago in Soshanguve block Uu, they took his Bakkie. He was with his son, they
shot the 5yr old boy!! He didn’t make it!! What has this country come to
now!!!!!???! That’s a CHILD man!!!!!!" he wrote
He posted photos of the young boy, Ditebogo Phalane Jnr,
with his father smiling and looking happy. He said that the boy’s father was
inconsolable.
"He and his son had a strong bond. His son was always
out and about with him, keeping him company. I don't know how he is going to
live without his son,” he said
The tragic incident has left social media users shocked and
angry.
Many have made contributions to help erect a tombstone for the boy.
